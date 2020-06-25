The Bell Tower Theater will host performances of its second virtual play, “Stuck at Home,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, on Facebook; 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, on YouTube; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, on Facebook.
The performances will be directed by Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate Sue Flogel.
The comedy by Bryan Starchman follows two families as they struggle to endure being stuck at home together and includes a cast of youth and adults.
Due to copyright restrictions, videos of the performances will not remain online. To view the performances, you must log into Facebook or YouTube at the scheduled times.
The performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net or Bell Tower Theater on Facebook.