“Kids Say the Darndest Things,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Tiffany Haddish is both host and executive producer of this reboot. This new version uses a reimagined format that showcases both in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the United States.
Movie: “My Wife’s Secret Life,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Kate Villanova (“Chicago Fire”) stars in this 2019 melodrama as Laurel, a restless wife who embarks on a torrid one-night-stand with Kent, then regrets the fling.
“The Walking Dead,” 8 p.m. on AMC
There’s been a time jump of a few months since the end of last season and spring is in the air as the story resumes in season 10 with “Lines We Cross.”
“Matchmaker Mysteriesm,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Reality star Patti Stanger (“The Millionaire Matchmaker”) is among the executive producers on this new mystery franchise revolving around Angie Dove (Danica McKellar), a professional matchmaker-slash-TV-host who taps into her latent gift of solving crimes.
“Madam Secretary,” 9 p.m. on CBS
Thanks to a time jump, Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) has advanced from a member of President Dalton’s cabinet to the leader of the free world as this political drama launches its sixth and final season with a premiere called, quite appropriately, “Hail to the Chief.”
“Star Wars Resistance,” 9 p.m. on Disney
This Emmy-nominated animated series returns for its second and final season, picking up the story — which takes place during the events of “The Last Jedi” leading to “The Rise of Skywalker” — after a narrow escape from the First Order.
“Witches of Salem,” 9 p.m. on Travel
This new four-part weekly docu-drama, which revisits many of the same events as Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible,” chronicles how the affluent community of Salem, Mass., rapidly slid into collective madness during the span of eight months.
“Mr. Robot,” 9 p.m. on USA
Oscar and Emmy Award winner Rami Malek returns as troubled Elliot Alderman as this critically acclaimed thriller opens season four.