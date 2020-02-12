The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra performance scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at the University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center has been canceled by the orchestra’s management.
Those who purchased tickets can exchange them for another 2019-2020 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series performance, apply their refund to a
Heritage Center gift certificate (which do not expire), turn the face value of their tickets into a tax deductible donation to Heritage Center, or receive a refund to their credit card or in the form of a check.
For more information, contact the Farber Box Office at 563-585-SHOW or visit www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.