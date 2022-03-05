GALENA, Ill. — Broad Ideas, a program of Galena Center for the Arts, is in its fifth year of celebrating empowerment, solidarity and women controlling the narrative of their stories.
A series of events will take place throughout March, honoring Women’s History Month.
• The art of Broad Ideas will be on display in the gallery, 971 Gear St., beginning today and continuing through Sunday, March 27. Gallery hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.
• Join Kate Miller virtually from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, for Broad Intentions. Broad Intentions is a way that everyone, anywhere can participate in the Broad Ideas show.
Participants will be able to set an intention that they would like to see in their life or the world. They will be able to write it on craft paper and hang it outside so that it can be carried on the wind for all to see.
The Zoom link and supply list for this event can be found under the schedule tab at www.broadideas.org.
• The singer-songwriter showcase, “Songbirds of a Feather,” returns from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
This event features regional female singer-songwriters who have performed previously at the Galena Center for the Arts, along with some new talent.
• At 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, an afternoon of spoken word performances will close out the 2022 art show. Poems, essays and stories will be shared by local women, and scholarship winners will be announced.