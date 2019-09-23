The Dubuque County 4-H Program will host a Clover Kids Fall Fun Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, 14858 W. Ridge Lane, suite 2.
Free activities will include creating goblin snot, fake wounds and spooky messages, as well as corn catapulting, pumpkin painting and more.
Mysterious snacks and magic potion drinks will be available.
No registration is required, and the event is open at all youth.
For more information, contact Sarah Ludwig, county youth coordinator, at 563-583-6496 or sludwig@iastate.edu.