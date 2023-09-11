If your birthday is today: Call on people you can rely on for help. A determined attitude will open many opportunities. Use common sense and keep your budget on track. Make fitness and health your priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen to others and plan your actions. Your dedication will pay off as you devise a plan that utilizes your knowledge and experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sign up for something that will help you improve your lifestyle. Changing your perspective regarding money will help you make better decisions,
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take better care of yourself. Declutter your life and balance your bank accounts. Now's the time to deal with problems.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Explore the possibilities. Attend events that can broaden your horizons. Verify information you receive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something good will transpire if you increase your skills or make cost-efficient changes at home. Pay attention to your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Do whatever it takes to get ahead. Don't let anyone take credit for your ideas or work. Someone will take advantage of you if you give them the opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make a realistic assessment of what someone is offering. Talks will lead to a change of attitude. Stay within your budget. Lean on a partner if you need to.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Self-improvement doesn't have to break the bank. Getting in shape can be done on a shoestring budget. Put a routine in place and challenge yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to what others do and say, and weigh the pros and cons of overindulgence. Find a safe way to use your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate, but don't take on too much. Take care of your needs before offering your services to someone. Choose your battles wisely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider where your money goes. Discipline will pay off. Don't let anger or frustration get you down. Refine your household budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Simplify your life. Returning to a simpler lifestyle will sustain what's meaningful to you. Change is never easy, but it is necessary.