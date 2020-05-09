If your birthday is today: Embrace change. Focus on what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Move in a positive direction that will help alleviate problems and give you the freedom to live life your way. Don't hesitate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do your own thing. If you get involved in someone else's dream, you will lose track of your goal. Offer emotional support, but not your time or your money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will surface when dealing with affairs of the heart. Honesty will be essential if you want to keep the peace. Don't listen to gossip or meddlers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's OK to do things differently. A change will inspire you to be more creative in your pursuits. Invest more time and money in yourself and your community.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get all the facts before you make a statement or move. Someone will offer misleading information that could derail your plans. Personal improvements, love and romance are favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Gather information and make adjustments that will tighten up your plans, keep your cash flow moving and bring about positive change. The input you receive will be life-altering. Avoid emotional tension.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get moving. Take control of your health, well-being and love life. Make changes geared toward looking and feeling your best. Get together with someone special and share your intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't ignore an opportunity. A new responsibility will show off your potential and help you develop something that will put your skills and services in demand. Diversify and you will excel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider what you want and how best to manipulate events to fit into your long-term plans. A close relationship will be important.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider what will bring you the most joy. Structure your time and plans to ensure that you reach your goal. A positive change at home will ease stress and add comfort.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Avoid making a move prematurely. Don't make a change based on what someone else does. Focus on what is best for you. Make physical improvement, good health and romance priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Control your emotions. Don't agree to someone else's terms or make a promise that you don't want to honor. Be honest and focus on what you need and want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You can get ahead if you are swift to take advantage of an opportunity. An offer, gift or bit of unexpected cash is apparent. Romance is favored.
May 9