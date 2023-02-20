Dear Amy: I recently attended a community band concert, which was spoiled by small children in the audience, crying and fussing. To make matters worse, the family was sitting at the front of the auditorium, so they added to the distraction by not only walking the entire length of the auditorium to remove the crying children, but returning with them later — all the way to the front.

What is wrong with inconsiderate people who ruin a pleasant experience, not only for the other concertgoers, but also for the performers who have worked hard to put on the performance?

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.