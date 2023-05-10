If your birthday is today: Do your best to fulfill your dreams and make a lasting impression on those you care about most. Focus on what's important. Be compassionate and understanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what you can do to make life better. Share your insight with people who can help make your plans a reality.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Let experience guide you. Reach out and help someone. Explore the possibilities, but take it slow. If you pay attention to the details, you'll do just fine.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Showing everyone how passionate you are will leave a lasting impression. Focus on the things that are important to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll discover new ways to use old skills. Branching out will give you the momentum you need. Trust in yourself to get things done your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will supercharge you, and a new experience will inspire you to make positive adjustments. A romantic gesture will encourage a commitment. Romance and personal gain are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You're better off doing your own thing. Someone eager to start a fight will bring up emotional issues or overreact to something you say.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Evaluate what's happening and how you can handle personal matters. Use your imagination to keep the peace. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your money and possessions safe. You'll attract someone you shouldn't trust. Question anything that doesn't make sense to you. Avoid joint expenses and endeavors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Choose your words carefully and act with honesty, compassion and understanding. Practice peace and love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take the path of least resistance and strive to make yourself and those around you happy. Don't give in to demands or give ultimatums.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Figure out how to increase your earning potential. Start a new project that adds comfort and convenience to your everyday life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You will be held responsible for any deviation from the truth. Don't try to impress someone with words. Let your actions be your voice, and you will maintain credibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.