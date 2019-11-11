Five Flags Center will host the return of Theisen’s Wags at the Flags.
The indoor dog park will be open on select Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The first evening of the season will be Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Admission is $4 per dog. Humans are free. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto will provide complimentary toys for dogs. An assortment of pet-related vendors also will showcase products on select nights. Cleaning supplies will be available.
Dog owners will be able to relax in the “Barka Lounge,” where they will be able to sit with their dogs and enjoy refreshments, food and adult beverage.
Animals will be required to be up-to-date on all immunizations, dewormed and wearing rabies tags. Rules for the indoor dog park closely resemble the City of Dubuque’s dog park rules.
A schedule can be found at FiveFlagsCenter.com.