“The Simpsons,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Hurt that so many people seem to think of her as boring, Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) takes up an off-the-wall pastime — competitive lumberjacking — and turns out to have a natural gift for it in the new episode, “Marge the Lumberjill.”
Movie: “The Mistletoe Secret,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
Hoping to turn around her beautiful Utah hometown’s recent tourism slump, Aria Eubank (Kellie Pickler) persuades celebrated travel writer and TV host Sterling Masters (Christopher Russell) to do a feature story on the community.
Movie: “A Sweet Christmas Romance,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Food stylist Holly Grant (Adelaide Kane, “Reign”) returns to her hometown for Christmas. Upon arrival she discovers that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is getting ready to retire and is having a contest to reward the business to whoever can re-create the establishment’s famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes.
“NCIS: Los Angeles.” 8 p.m. on CBS
In the new episode “Concours D’Elegance,” the team’s investigation into a stolen undersea drone prototype eventually links the theft to an elaborate party thrown by a video game streamer.
“People’s Choice Awards,” 8 p.m. on SyFy, USA, E
From Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., awards recognizing the best in pop culture, as selected via online voting by the public, are handed out.
“Press on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. on PBS
As this British drama wraps up season 1 with a finale called “Resonance,” Duncan (Ben Chaplin) tries to arrange personal time with his son, Freddie (Benjamin Campbell), but the naked hostility of Sarah (Natasha Little), his wife, makes that all but impossible.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
In a special holiday edition, four former “Worst Cooks” recruits who came up short during their first appearance return to boot camp for a shot at redemption in a rivalry based around Thanksgiving dinner, the most challenging meal of the food year.