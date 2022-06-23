If your birthday is today: Lose yourself in the things you enjoy doing most. Keep life simple. Make changes based on what you can afford. Keep personal information secret, and assume nothing when dealing with others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Prepare to counter anything or anyone who gets in your way. Have a plan in place, and put your energy where it will do good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Give your all until you feel confident you did your best. You will come up with new and exciting options if you do some research.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A lifestyle change will lead to personal growth, new connections and better relationships with friends, family and co-workers.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't let uncertainty lead to loss. Keep track of your assets and liabilities to ensure you don't miss an opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change will lift your spirits and help you figure out what's best for you. Back away from pressure. Let your intuition guide you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A responsible attitude will give you the edge. By opening to friends and relatives, you will gain valuable insight. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll quickly figure out what's expected of you if you discuss your intentions with a friend, relative or loved one. Be quick to make adjustments that will help keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your emotions under control, and use intelligence and charm to persuade others to see things your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A quiet pursuit will ensure success. Look at what's possible, and don't hesitate to go for it. Take control and make things happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Speak up and use your experience as a guide. Be bold and confident, and keep your eye on what's ahead of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep secrets until you feel comfortable sharing them. Your vision of how things will unfold may not resemble what transpires. Be ready to do some fancy footwork to maintain the status quo.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Use your charm to win acceptance and favors. Your accomplishments will win you compliments and valuable interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.