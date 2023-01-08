If your birthday is today: Embrace change and make it your own. Be the one to enforce what you want and to set up ground rules tailored to your objectives. Work your way from the ground up. Improve your home base and re-evaluate your relationships. The time to accommodate your needs is now. Choose to do what pleases you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Turn the tables on anyone trying to mess with you. Put your energy into forging meaningful relationships that enhance your life. An optimistic attitude will attract positive people.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Go over details to ensure everything falls into place. Take care of home and family, and keep the peace. Show determination and discipline, and refuse to let uncertainty cloud your vision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Get down to business and finish what you start. Put your energy where it counts and avoid discord. Be creative, offer help and do your best to make a difference. A financial change looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Heighten your awareness through observation, research and asking key questions to ease your concerns. Step into the spotlight in a grand and knowing manner that will grab attention.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity will pass you by if you hesitate. Evaluate what’s entailed and compare the benefits and detriments. Keep your emotions and those who can manipulate you at a distance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let experience be your guide. Looking at the big picture and summarizing what’s important will aid you in reaching your designated target. Stay one step ahead of the competition.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a move or change for the right reason, not because someone is pressuring you. Find the path most compatible with your plans and hightail it in that direction. Make your presence felt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change because you want to, not because someone is putting demands on you. Be true to yourself and live life your way. Put your effort where it counts, and it will bring you the results you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Move forward with enthusiasm. Reach out to people who share your sentiments. Embrace unusual partnerships that encourage mutual respect and willingness to learn.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take a breather and re-evaluate your goals. Consider what’s important and how you want others to perceive you. A positive attitude will help you establish good relations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Use intelligence to defuse emotional situations. Don’t let matters escalate or change the dynamics of a relationship. Be patient, be a good listener and recognize when to call in an expert.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Financial management will help you avoid overindulgence. Save up for something that will make your life more meaningful and less stressful. An opportunity to advance is apparent.
