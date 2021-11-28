Sorry, an error occurred.
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations. Wednesday, Dec.1: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad and Butterfinger dessert.
Thursday, Dec.2: Chicken noodle soup, cornbread, fresh carrots and celery, banana and cookie.
Friday, Dec.3: Breaded cod with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Monday, Dec. 6: Shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, dinner roll, beans and Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday, Dec. 7: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, Dec. 8: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetable and lemon bars.
Thursday, Dec. 9: Cream of chicken over biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and scotcheroos.
Friday, Dec. 10: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, squash, dinner roll, pumpkin bars and applesauce.
Monday, Dec. 13: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, Dec. 14: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime-pear Jell-O.
Wednesday, Dec. 15 (Christmas meal): Ham, cheesy hash browns, green bean casserole, cranberry fluff and creme de menthe cake.
Thursday, Dec. 16: Carrot soup, chips, ham sandwich, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Dec. 17: BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad, fruit cocktail and cupcake with ice cream.
Monday, Dec. 20: Pepper beef steak over white rice, Italian vegetables, peaches and banana pudding with vanilla wafers.
Tuesday, Dec. 21: Meatloaf, baby bakers, mixed vegetables and brownies.
Wednesday, Dec. 22: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, fruit cocktail and banana bars.
Thursday, Dec. 23: Closed.
Friday, Dec. 24: Closed.
Monday, Dec. 27: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, corn and peach crisp.
Tuesday, Dec. 28: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 29: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Thursday, Dec. 30: Beef tips with noodles, Cascade vegetables, pears and cherry chip cake.
Friday, Dec. 31: Closed.