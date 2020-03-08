I’ve had better weeks.
First, my car battery died. Of course, it happened just when I was running late for an appointment. “Sure, Katie, bring it in,” RV said. Within the hour, the Subaru was up and running.
It pays to have a husband jump-starter and a steady car guy.
The next time, things started out all right. Sure, I’d forgotten my cellphone, but I was heading to our daughter’s house. I wouldn’t need it.
I hung out with our granddaughter that morning, working a jigsaw puzzle. (She placed 23 pieces to my five.) She read a couple of books aloud, and we went a few rounds of, “if I could do anything in the world, I would ...“
It was frigid when we took off for school for Friday late arrival. Olivia was cheery with the cold. We chatted about indoor recess. But within a couple of blocks, I heard it — the telltale flopping of a flat.
Mineral Street with a windchill of minus 28, a 6-year old, no cell and a flat tire — I easily could have walked the eight blocks to Irving Elementary School, but I didn’t want to risk it with Olivia.
I pulled over and started door-knocking, keeping a watchful eye on Olivia in the car. Door No. 1, no one home. Door No. 2, no one home.
Ah, but at Door No. 3, a woman answered. She was holding back her barking (but probably friendly) dog. Beyond the foyer, I saw an infant snoozing in a baby swing.
Asking a stranger to borrow a phone always is iffy. I smiled. I tried to act my granny-best. But I think it was Olivia’s presence that ultimately persuaded the homeowner to hand over her phone.
Olivia’s mom also teaches at Irving, so I called her first. Of course, she was welcoming her students. I left a message. Then, I called my husband. I could hear him pulling on shoes and grabbing car keys as I filled him in.
While Olivia and I waited, we stood in the young woman’s cozy front room. She chatted easily of her nights as a nurse, her attending Clarke University and of the new baby.
My husband arrived, I used his car to deliver Olivia and returned to find the spare in place. Some feminist, I have never changed a tire.
“Bad luck comes in threes,” a friend warned. “Superstition,” I replied.
The next day we were in Madison, Wis., to celebrate the impending birth of our son James and daughter-in-law Katie’s baby with a family lunch and games. That evening our two daughters, Katie and I went downtown to Revel, a maker space, to craft ourselves silly.
“See? No car problems today.” I thought the car wars were over.
Returning to the parking garage, we discovered that Katie’s keys were locked in her van. The parking lot attendant — a woman wearing two Ruth Bader Ginsberg pins on her lapels — assured us, “Oh, honey, no they won’t charge you $50. You can just leave that car here overnight. Tomorrow is Sunday. Nobody cares.”
Standing close by “Ruth’s” booth awaiting son James’ arrival to retrieve us, Katie, the daughters and I cracked up over the absurdity of it all. We joked about joining one of the frat house parties in the next block. Our laughter blended with the city lights and the downtown Saturday scene.
“Hey, you be quiet out there!” Ruth shouted from her booth. We were on her turf after all, so we hushed immediately. Then, Ruth opened her door and said, “Kidding. I was kidding. I can’t believe you’d think I’d yell at you like that.”
A young woman, RV, my husband and son and Ruth Bader Ginsberg remind me that in a world often gone amuck with callousness, kindness prevails.