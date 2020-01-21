New Al Sharpton book looks at America’s political crossroads
NEW YORK — The Rev. Al Sharpton is working on a book that will address what he calls an urgent moment in American history.
The longtime civil rights activist’s “Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads” is coming out Sept. 15, less than two months before the 2020 election, Hanover Square Press announced Monday. Sharpton will look back at the Obama administration, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the transformation of the Republican Party during Trump’s presidency.
Sharpton said in a statement that he wanted to “get people to understand the gravity of where we are as a nation; whether we will choose to continue the path of progress towards human rights and to value all people or whether we will choose the path of returning to a value system of where might is right and wealth is the measure of human value.”
Sharpton’s previous books include “Al On America,” “The Rejected Stone: Al Sharpton and the Path to American Leadership” and the memoir “Go and Tell Pharaoh.”
Hanover Square Press is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Wrongful death lawsuits dismissed in Prince case
MINNEAPOLIS — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince’s family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months, suggesting family members have reached settlements with defendants including the Minnesota doctor who saw Prince in the weeks before his death and the Illinois hospital that treated him for an opioid overdose seven days before he died.
The dismissals largely close one legal chapter in the superstar’s legacy, even as efforts drag on to value and dispose of his estate once pegged at around $200 million.
Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016, without leaving a will.
Prince’s heirs filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a slew of defendants in April 2018, alleging they had the duty and opportunity to diagnose and treat Prince’s addiction and prevent his death, but failed to do so.
But as early as last summer, plaintiffs began dismissing defendants.
Claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg — a doctor who treated Prince in the weeks before his death — were permanently dismissed in November, along with claims against Schulenberg’s former employer.
Claims against Walgreens, which filled prescriptions for Prince, and Trinity Medical Center, the Illinois hospital where Prince was treated for an opioid overdose a week before he died, were also permanently dismissed in August.
A medical negligence claim against Howard Kornfeld, a California addiction specialist, was dismissed by a judge in September. Prince’s family said Kornfeld had a duty to advise Prince’s associates that he should be immediately admitted for treatment.