It’s a fitting fate that the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will open its next set of classics concerts on the first day of spring.
A musical selection steeped in the season will serve as the root of the upcoming performances.
“It felt like a great excuse to program Aaron Copeland’s ‘Appalachian Spring,’” DSO music director and conductor William Intriligator said of the timing of the concerts. “And with this season focused on making sure we’re able to maintain social distancing between the players, it also was a great reason to program the version of the piece that only features 13 instruments. We haven’t done that here since 2001. That it will be performed on the first day of spring is just so perfect.”
The DSO will present that piece, plus four others, during its Classics 2 concerts. Two performances are set for Saturday, March 20, with another on Sunday, March 21, at Dubuque’s Five Flags Theater.
This season, DSO officials have added a Saturday matinee to its traditional two-concert weekend to give patrons an additional opportunity to attend.
Similar to its first set of classics series concerts, audience capacity will be limited to accommodate social distancing, and masks will be required to be worn by patrons for the duration of the performance. There will be no intermission. Pre-concert lecture materials also will be available digitally by signing up for the DSO’s email list at its website or visiting the organization’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Intriligator said “Appalachian Spring” felt like a particularly appropriate musical selection to serve as the foundational building block of the concert program, with its stacked triads, widely spaced intervals evocative of open land and a familiar Shaker melody that lends the piece its distinctive Americana quality.
Intriligator programmed the concerts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to instill the same sense of hope in audiences that he found within the music he was drawn to select.
“I thought if I found these pieces meaningful, they also might be meaningful for other people,” Intriligator said. “‘Appalachian Spring’ really resonates with me. It was one of the first pieces I worked on when I was just starting to get serious about conducting. It’s also one of the pieces that helped create how we think about the sound of classical music today. It features the Shaker song, ‘Simple Gifts,’ that makes it this beautiful piece of Americana. It almost has the feel of a Grant Wood painting. And it’s almost better served being played by a smaller, more intimate orchestra.”
While “Appalachian Spring” will be the climax of the performances, the program boasts several other highlights.
Concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch, violinist Peter Miliczky and cellist Philip Bergman will open the concerts with Italian composer Arcangelo Corelli’s Concerto Grosso Op. 6, No. 11 in B-flat minor.
Like with Classics 1, which featured a string quartet made up of DSO players, Intriligator is seizing the opportunity to focus on the talent from within the orchestra in its second set of classics concerts.
“During our last set of concerts, our string quartet performing Jessie Montgomery’s ‘Strum’ was a big hit with audiences,” Intriligator said. “Corelli’s Concerto Grosso was a piece I wasn’t familiar with. I heard it on the radio and found it so mesmerizing. It’s so beautiful and so healing. And it’s distinctly different than other Baroque period pieces, like Bach or Vivaldi. It also wasn’t published until after Corelli died, so it will be great to feature members of our orchestra in their creative interpretation of it.”
Another selection, appearing on the program as Tomaso Albinoni’s well-known and dramatic Adagio in G minor, finally will give credit where credit is due.
“This is a familiar piece that has been used in a lot of films and appears on many ‘Classical Favorites’ CDs that is attributed to Albinoni,” Intriligator said. “However, it probably isn’t Albinoni.”
He said the piece is representative of 20th century neo Romantic music derived from the discovery of stacks of manuscript that had been credited to Albinoni, likely to legitimize the work. The piece was created by Remo Giazotto in 1958, based on the musical themes found within the manuscript.
“It’s a beautiful piece,” Intriligator said. “It’s almost like listening to an Italian opera or an intermezzo.”
Also on the program will be English composer Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings — another that strikes a memorable chord for Intriligator.
“Just like the Copeland, it was one of the first pieces I conducted as a student at Princeton, but unlike the Copeland, I haven’t conducted the Elgar since then,” he said. “It has been wonderful coming back to the score and looking at all of the funny markings I made as a young, neo conductor.”
Intriligator said it’s a piece that goes hand in hand with other selections on the program, with heightened emotions that come to the cusp of spilling over.
“It’s not a Romantic piece that wears its heart on its sleeve or gushes,” he said. “But it comes close.”
In continuing its commitment to highlighting the music of minority composers among its concert offerings, the DSO also will perform “Lyric for Strings,” by George Walker.
The first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1996, Walker penned the piece when he was just 24 years old. “Lyric for Strings” has since become the pianist and composer’s most frequently performed musical selection.
It was inspired by the extraordinary life of his late grandmother, who had lost her first husband in a slave sale before escaping slavery herself.
Walker wrote the piece approximately one year after his grandmother’s death.
“One thing about this piece is unusual key signature — F-sharp major, which is rarely a key that is played,” Intriligator said. “The other that comes to mind is Haydn’s ‘Farewell Symphony,’ and it makes me wonder if Walker knew and intended to make that connection as a farewell to his grandmother.”
Another unique element is Walker’s use of musical structure, taking the listener on a journey the ear might not expect.
“It’s almost as if the composer was searching deep down to these emotions through the music,” Intriligator said. “It’s not only a memorial to his grandmother, it’s a tribute to her long life.”
All in all, Intriligator said the concert will offer a little bit of everything and that the organization hopes to continue to add players to its concert roster as safety conditions allow.
Classics 2 will include 16 players, plus Intriligator, with only 14 spaced out on stage at one time. Classics 1 included 12.
Musicians also will remain masked, with the exception of woodwinds when playing.
“It’s fantastic to be back on stage at Five Flags with everyone,” he said. “For the most part, I think our orchestra members and patrons felt very safe returning. I think we’ll continue to learn the best ways to do things in the concert hall so that we can keep everyone distanced. There is something special about feeling the distance around you in the concert hall, almost as if the orchestra is offering a private concert, just for you.”