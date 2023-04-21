If your birthday is today: Look at every angle and go over every detail before making decisions that can influence your position, reputation and prospects. If you use your intelligence success will follow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of personal problems before you help others. You'll do better with less stress, a clear head and a good understanding of what's possible
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let others push you in an undesirable direction. Put your time into increasing your income and winning over people who can influence your future.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let helping others be your trademark. Your kindness, help and wisdom will encourage others to make the most of what they've got.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) If something doesn't interest you, take a pass. You owe it to yourself to look for opportunities that feature something you do well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can do anything you set your mind to if you believe in yourself. Set up meetings and listen to the suggestions you receive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll learn plenty if you observe others. Take a crash course to increase your qualifications. A reunion will offer interesting proposals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Different directions will beckon you. Those you meet will introduce you to options that previously were out of reach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stay home and tidy up loose ends. Taking care of personal business will make room for the people and activities you enjoy most. Romance will enhance a special relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll score big with the people you encounter today. Your wisdom, help and influence will make a difference to someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your connections to get what you want. Follow your path and give others the freedom to do as they please.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't hesitate to act. Reach out, start a conversation, and negotiate for what you feel you deserve. Mix business with pleasure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to figure out what you want before you head in a different direction. Seek knowledge and wisdom from someone you trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.