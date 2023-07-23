You’ll have to push your way to the top if you want to make a difference. Don’t let the changes others make back you into a corner. Regroup and carry on. Step into the spotlight instead of sharing it with those trying to outshine you. The time to show off is now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know the rules; now play to win. Don’t let anything or anyone stand in your way. Size up who is capable of what and surround yourself with experts. Settle for nothing less than what you want.

