“The Matrix Resurrections”: This fourth installment of “The Matrix” sees Keanu Reeves return as Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, going back into the Matrix in hopes of rescuing his one true love, Trinity, once again played by Carrie-Anne Moss.
“(Director) Lana Wachowski enthusiastically takes on this almost impossible task of plugging back into the Matrix to mine the code for new ideas,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “The result is a swift, self-reflective, often funny and always original reimagining of the material, which sees Wachowski reassessing the existing characters and lore of ‘The Matrix,’ while embroidering the text with new ideas and details.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“A Journal for Jordan”: Michael B. Jordan stars in this romantic drama directed by Denzel Washington about an American soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal for his newborn son.
“National Champions”: Sports drama about a star college quarterback who starts a strike ahead of the title game, protesting for players to get fair compensation. With Stephan James and J.K. Simmons.
“American Siege”: This action thriller finds Bruce Willis in the familiar role of former NYC cop who is looking to finish his career in peace as a small-town Georgia sheriff, only to have a hostage situation ruin the relative calm.
“Redeeming Love”: A faithful farmer rescues a sex worker from exploitation in Gold Rush-era California.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight”: Final season of the Fox turned NBC sitcom about a group of detectives at a Brooklyn police precinct. Starring Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher.
“Coming 2 America”: Released last year on Amazon Prime Video, this sequel to 1988’s “Coming to America” finds Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Akeem, who learns he has a long-lost son in the U.S.
“Silent Night”: A husband and wife invite their closest friends to Christmas dinner at their home in the English countryside, with the guests unaware of the sinister reason for the get-together. Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode.
“Supergirl: The Sixth & Final Season”: Concluding season of the CW drama about the adventures of Superman’s superhero cousin.
“The Legend of La Llorona”: When a couple’s son goes missing during a family vacation in Mexico, they come to learn it might be linked to a supernatural curse.
“The Nowhere Inn”: Carrie Brownstein and fellow indie rocker St. Vincent star in this horror comedy that finds the latter setting out to make a documentary.
“The Walking Dead: The World Beyond: Final Season”: Second season of AMC’s “Walking Dead” spinoff about four friends on a mission that takes them across the zombie filled U.S.
“Yellowstone: Season Four”: Kevin Costner and the rest of the Dutton clan return in the fourth season of Epix’s drama about the machinations of a powerful Montana ranching family.
“Agnes”: A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent in this horror film.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD
“Nightmare Alley”: Bradley Cooper stars as a circus mentalist who takes his act to the nightclubs and encounters a dangerous psychoanalyst who he teams up with to scam wealthy people in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the 1947 film.
“Adventures in Success”: Comedy about a sex cult led by their mystical female founder that settles in the Catskills to build community and spread knowledge.
“Invincible”: Action movie where the only way for the head of security to catch an escaped test subject, a soldier enhanced with nanotechnology, is to undergo the same procedure himself.
“A Writer’s Odyssey”: Chinese adventure film about a man hired to kill the author of a fantasy novel, only the world of the book seems to be intertwined with reality.