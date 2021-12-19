Ah, the holidays.
Aside from my devotion to eggnog lattes this time of year, the thing I always have loved most is the music.
Fun and festive melodies backed by the steady rhythm of sleigh bells to bop along with in the car. Nostalgic tearjerkers that make us misty as we unbox heirloom ornaments to swooping violins. We all have our favorites: Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas.” Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.” Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
Like a fine wine, these classics popularized by the contemporary artists of the time only seem to get better with age.
Then, there are those other carols — the ones that have come around in more recent years. While we might not love them as well, somehow, it’s just not the holiday season until we’ve heard them.
I asked fellow music-loving readers what tunes topped their list of “don’t love ‘em but need to hear ‘em” Christmas hits.
“Do They Know it’s Christmas?” Band Aid. This song was, by far, the most suggested. Recorded to fight famine in Ethiopia, it features a collection of pop artists a la “We are the World” — only they’re all British and the effort preceded 1985’s USA for Africa.
Its chorus is catchy, albeit a tad inaccurate. VH1’s “Pop-Up Video” offered a rebuttal to the lyric, “And there won’t be snow in Africa this Christmastime,” stating there is snow in Africa every Christmas — atop 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro. It further stated that the majority of Ethiopians don’t know it’s Christmas — and don’t care. Most are Muslim.
While the song might not be beloved by some, it entered the charts at No. 1 and went on to become the top-selling British single of all time — only to be dethroned by Elton John’s tribute to Princess Diana more than a decade later.
“Wonderful Christmastime,” Paul McCartney. Just reading the title puts that opening, echoing synthesizer riff in your head, doesn’t it?
Released in 1979, the former Beatle recorded the song during sessions for his solo album, “McCartney II.” While it has been widely panned by critics as being among his weaker compositions (it’s no “Hey Jude”), it continues to make the rounds on the radio during the holidays. It’s estimated that McCartney rakes in approximately a half-million dollars per year from the song — enough for him to “simply have a wonderful Christmastime” a few times over.
“Last Christmas,” Wham! If the wailing saxophone featured in “Careless Whisper” wasn’t sappy enough for you, George Michael — and that other guy — crooning about unrequited love on Christmas Day is, as the previous Brits on this list might say, “spot on.”
Sadly, with Michael’s death on Christmas Day in 2016, this song has taken on even more of a melancholy feel.
“All I Want for Christmas is You,” Mariah Carey. While I’m not the most ardent of Mariah admirers, there are few songs that possess all the fixin’s of a holiday staple on steroids. You’ve got driving sleigh bells, ringing tubular bells and what music theorists call, “the Christmas chord.”
The theory pitched by Slate and later illustrated by Vox examines the chord that falls below the word “presents” in the song’s opening line. The diminished chord — or D minor 7 flat 5 for those who speak chord structure — is said to inject an instant shot of “warmth and festivity.”
Whether or not you buy it, the song entered the zeitgeist of Christmas melodies in 1994 and has since become the only holiday anthem to annually crack the top 5 for Christmas radio airplay, streaming services and song purchases, according to Billboard.
“Christmas Wrapping,” The Waitresses. I’ve never been too sure what exactly is happening in this song, but I gather Christmas is a big ol’ bummer for its new wave singer — until it isn’t a few inaudible verses later. Something about getting sunburned, car trouble, the world’s smallest turkey and forgotten cranberries. Bah humbug!
“Feliz Navidad,” Jose Feliciano. We get it. You want to wish us a merry Christmas. You want to wish us a merry Christmas. You want to wish us a merry Christmas from the bottom of your heart. Repeat.
Although there’s not much to it, you have to give it credit.
Penned in 1970, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Feliciano recorded the song after a bout of homesickness. It, too, has become one of the most frequently spun tunes during the holiday season — not to mention serving as a representation of a predominantly Spanish-language song hitting the mainstream.
“Christmas in Hollis,” Run DMC. I disagree that this song belongs on the list. How can you not love a song with the lyrics, “It’s Christmas time in Hollis, Queens. Mom’s cooking chicken and collard greens. Rice and stuffing, macaroni and cheese. And Santa put gifts under Christmas trees. Decorate the house with lights at night. Snow’s on the ground, snow white so bright. In the fireplace is the yule log. Beneath the mistletoe as we drink eggnog. The rhymes that you hear are the rhymes of Darryl’s. But each and every year we bust Christmas carols.”
Poetry.
Others that made the cut: “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” Elmo & Patsy; “Jingle Bells,” the Barking Dogs; “Step into Christmas,” Elton John; “Hard Candy Christmas,” Dolly Parton; “Little Saint Nick,” the Beach Boys; “Santa Baby,” Eartha Kitt; “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Bruce Springsteen; “Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson; “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” the Jackson 5; “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” Gayla Peevey; “All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth),” Alvin & the Chipmunks; “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” everyone.
Merry Christmas, and happy listening.