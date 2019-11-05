The Edward J. and Cathy Gallagher Arts at Clarke series will host Sherry Jo Ward and her autobiographical performance, “STIFF,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Jansen Music Hall at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Ward is an actor, writer, instructor and professional theater administrator. She was diagnosed in 2015 with a rare neuromuscular disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Instead of giving up on her career in theater, she chose to share her story by writing a one-person show chronicling her experience.
“For a number of years, I have known Sherry Jo Ward as a fiercely funny, brave and inspiring theater artist,” said Joe Klinebriel, chair of the Arts at Clarke committee and professor of drama, in a press release. “I believe it will be a true gift to bring her incredibly unique story to our campus and to hear her tell it in her own words.”
“STIFF” was nominated for several Broadway World Awards, and Ward was nominated for special citations from Baylor Health and the National Organization of Rare Diseases.
As reviewed by TheaterJones, North Texas Performing Arts news, “You can call ‘STIFF’ brave or courageous, and that would be true. But this show is, at its heart, the result of a talented actress and storyteller delivering one of the most honest, funny, compelling and unforgettable pieces of theater you might see in your lifetime.”
As an actress, Ward has played Barbara in “August, Osage County,” Brodie in “Precious Little,” Queen Elizabeth in “Mary Stuart” and Dee in “International Falls,” written for her to perform with playwright husband Thomas Ward.
She premiered “Scripted” and “Ham and Moon on Rye” at Actors Theatre of Louisville, Ky. She also has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, in a musical production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased by calling 563-588-6377.