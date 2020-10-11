Across the lake from our house, four herons stand in water close to shore, fishing — their whiteness stark against afternoon shadows. With Labor Day partying pontoon boats now just a memory, autumn tiptoes into the neighborhood.
I haven’t heard a personal watercraft in nearly two weeks.
Two cottonwoods along the creek that borders our side yard had to be cut down recently. Saturated every spring for weeks in the Mississippi’s high water, they have a short life expectancy. As they were felled, I recalled stories of Lakotas digging out bark to shape their trunks into canoes.
Our cottonwoods will go for firewood to roast marshmallows. Canoes and s’mores — only a tree could make such great bedfellows.
January will blow colder without these rustling windbreakers.
You might recall, dear reader, that we underwent The Big Lift a year ago, when our house was raised up out of the floodplain. In the process, the entire lawn was submerged in gravel. Last month, it finally was seeded.
“I could put you on the maintenance plan,” the landscaper offered, but we are not well-groomed lawn kind of people. From my office window now I look down at a sea of spindly green sprouts shooting up through straw mats laid to stop erosion.
It is quite literally the last straw on the building project.
Last October, my husband and I moved back home after nomading for seven months. We were so busy painting 67 gallons of amazing gray on interior walls that I barely noticed October’s arrival.
Yet, I am the one who calls each of our adult kids annually reminding them, “Notice the leaf color changing. Don’t miss it. You only get about 95 of these in your lifetime.”
This year, with the living room, kitchen and bedrooms 13 feet higher up, it’s as if we’ve gone Swiss Family Robinson living in the trees. I can nearly touch the branches from my office window. As the slant sun heads further west, brilliant golds stream across my desk.
In the midst of autumn’s extravaganza, however, I know what’s coming. We bought a propane outdoor heater, hoping we’ll be able to host our kids and their families on the deck. An air purifier is on its way. As different as this is from every fall of my life, I’m lucky.
I appreciate the men who muscled their way into making this tree house plumb, level, comfortable and most of all dry. I’m grateful we Zoom with our children weekly. I’m thankful for books, music, writing, art and knitting. I’ll even be tickled if creeping Charlie shows up in the grass next spring.
Although I miss my life in the world as much as anyone, I am especially grateful to be home.