Play: “Almost, Maine”
Performers: Clarke University.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 18-20; 2 p.m. Sunday,
Nov. 21.
Site: Terence Donaghoe Hall Theatre, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Cost: $10 for the general public, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-Clarke students, free for alumni. Tickets will be available at the door.
Synopsis
Nine vignettes explore the life-altering power of the human heart in “Almost, Maine” — not organized enough to be a town but too populated for a wilderness.
The play looks at one midwinter night in Almost, where relationships begin, end and change beyond recognition and where strangers become friends, friends become lovers and lovers turn into strangers.
“Almost, Maine” is a heart-warming affirmation of love and a reminder of how things can change in a heartbeat.
Tidbits
- Playwright John Cariani is a New England native who grew up on Presque Isle, Maine. Also an actor, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Motel the Tailor in the 2004 revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” and might be best known as forensics expert Dr. Julian Beck on television’s “Law and Order.”
- For Clarke’s production, some actors are taking on multiple roles, and a few are wearing multiple hats as actor and director. Clarke seniors Alannah Walker and Hanna Hoftender appear as actors in several of the vignettes and each is directing one of them. A number of the actors also have been involved in set painting and construction.
- “Almost, Maine” has become a popular production for both professional and nonprofessional theater groups, including high schools, where it consistently ranks as one of the most produced plays in North America.
- The entire play takes place during the same 15-minute snapshot in time.
Quotable, from
director Joe Klinebriel
- “The rural New England town setting parallels the environment that our audience members understand and are familiar with. There is a simplicity to the lives and relationships of the characters in the play that is offset by the ‘magic’ that occurs on one particular night and amplifies the ups and downs of love’s journey. Those heightened life moments that are born out of the unpredictable rollercoaster of love are moments that we all can identify with.”
- “A unique aspect of the way this play is constructed is how the Northern Lights provides a common thread for the important love moments and turning points in each scene. From a technical standpoint, we are excited about how we will represent the presence of the Northern Lights. Clarke student Danny Zanger is composing original music that will assist in unifying all of (the play’s) individual parts.”
- “This romantic comedy is wonderfully heartwarming, though because the play explores the unpredictable and heightened moments of love, I think audiences will thoroughly enjoy the laughter, the heartache and all of the other moments that exist in between.”