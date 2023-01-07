If your birthday is today: You have the right idea regarding money. Adjust your home to ensure you can keep tabs on every aspect of your life from one central location. Cut costs and make a profit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do what needs to be done. Waiting for someone to pitch in will disappoint. Use your expertise to outdo any competition.

