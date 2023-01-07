Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: You have the right idea regarding money. Adjust your home to ensure you can keep tabs on every aspect of your life from one central location. Cut costs and make a profit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do what needs to be done. Waiting for someone to pitch in will disappoint. Use your expertise to outdo any competition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make room for something to add to your routine or to work on personal growth or a creative project. Do what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Share your enthusiasm with someone who can appreciate it. A connection you make will encourage you to handle your money and investments differently. A hunch will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Offer suggestions, but don't offer your time or money. Someone will take advantage of you if you let compliments feed your ego. Know when to say no.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look for the easiest way to accomplish and implement what you must do to ensure success. A change of heart will offer insight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Verify everything you hear before passing the information along. Leave nothing to chance. Dress the part. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check for incentives and government assistance to help fund something you want to pursue. A partnership looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An open mind will invite information that puts a new twist on an old plan or skill. Reach out to someone you know to get things up and running. A romantic gesture will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get out and socialize, travel or learn something new. A conversation with someone close to you will change how you move forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take pride in how you present yourself. Show how dedicated you are by bringing about positive change. Put your heart and soul into your professional goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Step outside your comfort zone. Express your feelings and offer insight to others. An educational journey will not disappoint.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Promptly take care of financial, contractual and health matters. Update your look and improve your surroundings.
Jan. 7
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.