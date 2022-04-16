As a swallow is drawn to the mission at San Juan Capistrano, I am drawn toward St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa.
The congregation — where I was baptized, where I started Sunday school and where I began my elementary education at the church’s day school — is marking its 150th anniversary this year.
I’m friends on Facebook with the St. Paul’s pastor. That’s how I get information on sesquicentennial events, historical vignettes and pictures of elementary-age choir kids who could be grandchildren of my kindergarten classmates.
I was 6 and had just completed kindergarten at St. Paul’s Lutheran Day School, when our family moved from Waverly to Des Moines 58 years ago.
So what’s pulling me back? Intoxicating, delusional nostalgia? Or something more potent and maybe more spiritually enriching?
Let’s unpack this and see what we find.
At about the time when St. Paul’s started posting announcements of 150th-anniversary events, another Facebook friend posted an article with this thesis: The single most reliable predictor of religious affiliation in adulthood is growing up in a household where the parents are active in the church and see to it that the kids are, too.
That would describe my parents.
As children, they not only went to church, but also attended Sunday school, Luther League and Bible camp.
And as young adults, their lives centered on St. Paul’s and its Double-Or-Nothing Club, full of young couples, many of whom (including the pastor and his wife) were parents of my kindergarten classmates. Mom used to recall how, in those lean years, she and Dad budgeted just 50 cents per month for “entertainment” — their Double-or-Nothing Club dues.
So what was the shape and color of my faith, as I started my growing-up process in St. Paul’s?
I still have some of my Sunday school leaflets. Judging from the text and illustrations (surprisingly well-preserved on high-quality rag paper), Jesus was entirely focused on little kids’ behavior. Were we obedient? Clean? Quiet? Polite? It seemed as though Ephesians 6:1 (“Children, obey your parents …”) was the only verse in the Bible.
Then there was this Sunday school song: “Jesus wants me for a sunbeam …”
Why, I wondered, would Jesus want me to be an electric mixer? (Sunbeam was a prominent brand for kitchen appliances in the 1960s.)
So, the Jesus I met at St. Paul’s was confusing, mysterious and at times a bit scary. But to me, Jesus was real, and the church literally was the house where Jesus lived.
That was why, when the collection plate skipped past my pew one Sunday, I was certain God would find my nickel offering if I placed it under the altar cover after services. When I checked a few days later and saw the nickel was still there, I told my teacher, so she could tell God where to find my offering.
The faith I had then was the faith of a child.
Now I’m old. I no longer believe God demands silent, unquestioning docility, nor does God live only inside churches.
But I’m just as sure, as I was at age 6, that God is real and God loves me.
And I think I now understand why Jesus wants me for a sunbeam.