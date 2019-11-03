In 1795, 21-year-old Meriwether Lewis was a commissioned Army officer serving on the American frontier (the “frontier” being Pennsylvania and Ohio), and rather indifferent to military service.
For most soldiers, frontier life was boring, which young men such as Lewis would combat by drinking heavily, gambling, consorting with prostitutes or fighting.
All were forbidden by the Army’s code of conduct, but enforcement was uneven, depending on the senior officer’s opinion of those vices and the soldiers who indulged in them.
This week (Nov. 6) in 1795, Lewis was charged with drunkenness, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and verbally abusing a fellow officer. That officer, a Lt. Eliott, accused Lewis of being drunk, breaking into his quarters, arguing with him and — worst of all — challenging him to a duel.
As it happened, challenging someone to a duel was an egregious violation of the code of conduct, even though in civilian life duels had been a common way of settling arguments or matters of honor.
By 1795, Army court-martial trials had replaced duels as the way to settle arguments or punish violations of Army rules, so by challenging Eliott to a duel, Lewis had added insult to injury regarding the charges brought against him.
That said, many high-ranking officers disliked court-martial trials. They were expensive and time consuming, and there was a finality to a duel (since one of the duelers usually wound up dead) that did not occur in a court-martial. On the contrary, in court-martials the party receiving the adverse judgment usually became more aggrieved, eroding both Army morale and discipline. As a result, many commanding officers tolerated dueling — or at least tolerated challenges to a duel.
Lewis’ and Eliott’s commanding officer, Gen. Anthony Wayne, was among those who tolerated the practice, so although he did allow Lewis’s court-martial to proceed — by military law he couldn’t avoid it — he and the other officers of the court found Lewis not guilty of all charges against him.
The upshot was that, although he was spared a dishonorable discharge and possible jail time, Lewis could not continue to serve under Wayne, or, obviously, in the same company as Elliot (who, as expected, was even more aggrieved).
So Wayne transferred Lewis to another company, a rifle company, which was captained by a man with whom Lewis would soon develop a strong friendship. It was a friendship so strong that when President Thomas Jefferson asked Lewis to lead an expedition to explore the huge territory gained by the Louisiana Purchase, as well as explore the Pacific Coast, Lewis immediately thought this officer would be an excellent expedition partner and co-commander. His name was William Clark.