Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, has announced audition dates for its ninth annual high school show “Shrek the Musical.”
Auditions will take place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1; and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Call-backs, by invitation only, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The show will be directed by Bell Tower Theater artistic associate Sue Flogel.
The theater is seeking performers and crew members who are in eighth through 12th grades during the 2021-2022 school year. The cast will include 20 to 24 people and the crew will include five to eight people.
Those auditioning or who are interested in signing up for crew should come to the Bell Tower Theater during the designated times on Friday, April 1, or Saturday, April 2. Those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.belltowertheater.net for more details and to download music, script cuttings and the audition form.
Part of the Bell Tower Theater’s Free Summer Musical Program, the program is free of charge to all kids. Rehearsals will be from Sunday, April 10, to Wednesday, June 15. Rehearsal times will be weekday evenings, with some Sunday afternoons or evenings. Performances will be from Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 26. Full rehearsal and performance schedules are available at the website.
For more information, call Bell Tower Theater at 563-588-3377 or visit