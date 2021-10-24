It’s that spooky season once again, and I for one couldn’t be happier. Halloween as celebration is something I grew up with, and my genre tastes as an adult have only reinforced my love of All Hallows.
Looking back, most years I tend to do a column about the best scary movies I’ve seen recently.
But this year, for a change, I’m going to focus on great scary episodes of television shows. Some of these shows are, in general, ooky spooky and some are not. But all of these episodes are guaranteed to put some pep in your step when you’re walking through a dark room.
“The Curse of Frank Black,” “Millennium,” season two: Only lasting for three seasons in the mid-1990s, “Millennium” was “X-Files” creator Chris Carter’s follow-up series.
And, if there’s a hill I’m willing to die on, it’s the one that says “Millennium” is at least as good as “X-Files” and should never have faced the specter of cancellation.
This episode in particular might be light on jump scares, but what it does offer is a meditation on the cyclical nature of evil and obsession that both works as a standalone story and furthers the overall plot of the show.
“Night Terrors,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” season four: There were a few scary episodes of “ST:TNG” that didn’t involve the Borg (“Sounds Swedish”) and this is my favorite.
In this hour of TV, the Enterprise crew finds an almost entirely dead crew aboard a science vessel that was investigating a binary star system.
Before long, strange happenings seem to have infected the 1701-D, ghostly sightings abound, people are at each others’ throats and simply leaving isn’t an option.
In particular, there are some strongly visualized dream sequences and one scene involving a morgue full of bodies sitting up that had one 8-year-old column writer peaking over the edge of a blanket.
“The Vanishing of Will Byers,” “Stranger Things,” season one: Something that’s gotten lost as this Netflix original has continued and gotten goofier and more action-oriented is that the first season is legitimately scary.
This first episode not only sets the tone for the season, but was a major factor in the show becoming appointment viewing and a cultural touchstone.
If you’re doubtful, go back and watch that first season. It’s not just scary, it’s expertly paced, leaving little question as to why it debuted to such acclaim.
“Inconstant Moon,” “The Outer Limits,” (1995) season two: I’m a sucker for anthologies, whether they’re TV, movies, books or comic books. And back in my childhood of the late 1980s and early 1990s, I was thankfully living through what could be termed a silver age of anthology TV.
There are a lot of good episodes in the rebooted “Outer Limits,” but the one that’s always lingered with me is this story about a scientist who realizes the sun has gone nova while the rest of the world sleeps.
As one of those kids who kept himself up at night worrying about unstoppable asteroid strikes and gamma ray bursts, the concept of the sun going nova and wiping out the dayside of Earth before making its way to the nightside led to more than a few sleepless nights.
“The Host,” “The X-Files,” season two: There’s no shortage of disturbing episodes from Chris Carter’s classic TV show. In fact, most people probably would chose “Home” as the all-time scary “X-Files” episode. But, “The Host” is what left an impression on me.
Featuring a mutated fluke man that lives in septic systems and sewer pipes, the special effects are disturbing to say the least.
Add in the fact that I first saw the episode while on vacation with my family at a motel — strange toilet and all — and the fluke man becomes an all-time great boogeyman.
“Day of the Dead,” “Babylon 5” season five: Finally, we have the only episode of the last three seasons of “Babylon 5” not written by series creator J. Michael Straczynski. Fittingly, it’s written by everyone’s favorite goth-kid-turned-famous-author, Neil Gaiman.
Don’t go into it expecting a ton of monsters or jump scares, though. This is a mood piece that rewards long-time viewers of the show and oozes melancholy and bittersweet in the way that so many great works by Gaiman do.
Happy Halloween, and may all your scares be bone rattling.