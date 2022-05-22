Seventh in a series. Dubuque County Master Gardeners from the ISU Extension and Outreach Office share experience and suggestions for growing tri-state native plants.
Since 2021, more than 100 Dubuque County homeowners have received grant-funded prairie plants to create small pocket prairies. Participants agree to maintain their prairie for three years and to report back on results and issues.
Restoring a healthy balance
“Mowing to Monarchs” is supported by Dubuque County Conservation and Dubuque County Master Gardeners. The program encourages a first step in adding native plants to yards. Participants are enabled to better understand, see and appreciate native life that was previously unnoticed.
Master Gardener coaches and social media help participants share lessons learned and celebrate successes as they begin rebuilding a healthy eco-system in their yard for native plants and animals — and for themselves, their children, grandchildren, neighbors and community.
Native plants and ecosystems
When the last glaciers retreated, native plants were the key to bringing abundant life back to the tri-states. Plants transformed the sun’s energy into plant material which enabled and supported the growth of an increasingly complex and rich web of sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships between soil micro-organisms, insects, birds and mammals.
No place on earth has the extreme continental climate of the American heartland that the plants and animals of the tri-states endure. Unfortunately, our heartland eco-system has been rapidly and thoroughly eradicated and fragmented — even more than coral reefs or tropical rainforests.
A few domesticated crops have displaced thousands of durable, beneficial native prairie and woodland plants from more than a million square miles
If you plant it, they will come
“Mowing to Monarchs” offers a sampler of native prairie plants attractive to neighbors; they are colorful, low and tidy. More importantly, they attract pollinators with their long-blooming periods, abundant and nutritious pollen and nectar throughout the growing season, leaves for caterpillars to feed on and hollow stems for wintering over.
Maintenance is minimized by drought-resistance, disease-resistance, good blending with other plants and dense root systems that suppress weeds. Plant colors, textures, uses and histories have resulted in intriguing names such as rattlesnake master, lead plant, hoary vervain, foxglove beardtongue and shooting stars.
Be patient will prairie plants
Most “Mowing to Monarch” plants bloom the second year after developing strong roots underground during the first year. Anise hyssop and butterfly milkweed do bloom the first year as does sky blue aster, which produces clouds of nutritious bloom that feed migrating butterflies, including Monarchs, as they fly south.
In the second year, most of the other plants bloom and begin filling gaps between plants. Butterfly milkweed, anise hyssop and sky blue aster become bushier with more stems. Prairie dropseed eventually enlarges to form graceful fountain-like tufts almost two-feet wide and tall.
Meet interesting plants
The 2022 “Mowing to Monarchs” plant kit totals 78 plants; 30 are grass (25 prairie dropseed, five are little bluestem). There are 16 flowering plant species. Information is provided about each plant such as:
• Rattlesnake Master: “The prairie plant you never forget.” Growing up to 4-feet-tall it, is one of the tallest plants, with spiky leaves and a seed head resembling the corona virus.
• Lead Plant: Short and woody, its name is a result of its dull gray leaf color and deep roots that often indicated a rock crevice containing lead below the soil surface.
• Anise Hyssop: The anise-scented leaves are avoided by deer but are used in herbal teas; the seeds can be added to muffins.
Plant a pocket prairie in 2023
Starting in July, applications will be taken at “Mowing to Monarchs” — Dubuque County (dubuquecountyiowa.gov) for pocket prairie grants next spring. Successful applicants will be notified in August to have enough time to thoroughly clear existing vegetation from a sunny, well-drained 130-square-foot planting site.
