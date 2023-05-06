SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host several events this month.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, it will host a concert, “Sounds of the Soul.” An hour of music will feature traditions such as Muslim, Catholic and Jewish. The sounds will be coupled with brief comments. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Laurana Snyder, Sinsinawa Mound horticulturist and farm coordinator, will present, “Legacy of Agriculture,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Farming has been a way of life at the mound since 1847, when Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. The talk will walk attendees through the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa and explore where the future of farming is heading. Register by Monday, May 15. The cost is $10.
Sinsinawa Mound will host its first farmers market of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 2551 Grant County Z. Vendors will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery.
A spring forest bathing experience will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Nature and forest therapy, also called forest bathing, is a slow, sensory focused walk with the land. Participants will be guided through a series of invitations that help connect them with their interior self, as well as the world. The cost is $25. Register by Wednesday, May 24.
