When pro football player Christian Kirksey, 27, was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle in September, he was in prime condition to make it through his operation and post-op recovery. His regular offseason workout includes mind-boggling exercises that strengthen his back, abdominals and arms. That helped him get reactivated on Dec. 7.
Fortunately, you don’t have to be a professional athlete to bounce back from an operation.
In a study published in the journal Surgery, University of Michigan researchers found that “prehab,” consisting of small lifestyle adjustments made 15 to 30 days before surgery, can cut your hospital stay by almost a third. Their recent follow-up study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons found that 66% of patients who went through prehab were discharged to home, in contrast to 57% of those without the training. So, what are the docs recommending you do for prehab?
Get moving: Add an hour of walking a day to your routine. Not possible? Try a stationary recumbent bike.
Eat right: Eliminate highly processed foods, and red and processed meats.
Quit smoking: Smoking anything dramatically increases your risk for surgical complications. Visit DoctorOz.com; search for Smoking Cessation Fact Sheet.
Plan ahead: Don’t let worries about your post-op care, family, finances, etc., derail recovery. Talk to friends, family and your doctors about your concerns; work together to find solutions. Remember: Even pro athletes need help to bounce back from surgery.