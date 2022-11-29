Event: “A Christmas Carol,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $31 to $49 for the public; $26 to $44 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more); first ticket $10 for UD students, with additional tickets $26 to $44; $26 for children. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System (H-PALS) allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted and directed by Clayton Phillips, whose award-winning directorial credits include “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Cabaret” and “Chicago.”
The performance will include a cast of 16 professional actors, costumes, sets and puppetry, song and dance, humor, and a timeless message.
Twenty-six traditional carols will be woven throughout the production, accompanied by live instruments onstage, including guitar, violin and flute.
New Hampshire-based Perseverance Productions has performed across the country with its annual holiday tour.
Before the show, audience members will have an opportunity to attend two free events open to the public, including TUBACHRISTMAS from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Knapp Stage. TUBACHRISTMAS concerts are presented annually in more than 300 cities throughout the United States and in foreign countries. The other is a free pre-show reception for “The Lasansky Family: Mauricio, Diego, and Tomas in the University of Dubuque Collection” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery. A pre-show lecture by Diego Lasansky with a question-and-answer session will precede the reception at 6 p.m. in the Straatmeyer Rehearsal Room. The exhibit will be open Thursday, Dec. 1, through Thursday, Dec. 29.
