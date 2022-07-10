Hardcover fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
6. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
9. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
10. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley, Knopf
11. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
12. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
13. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
14. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
15. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
10. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
13. Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle, Jody Rosen, Crown
14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
15. A Life in Light: Meditations on Impermanence, Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury Publishing
Trade paperback fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
13. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
11. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
12. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
13. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
14. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House
15. Cuba: An American History, Dr. Ada Ferrer, Scribner
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
Early and middle grade readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle, Square Fish
11. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
12. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
13. The Fort, Gordon Korman, Scholastic
14. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
Young adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Our Crooked Hearts, Melissa Albert, Flatiron Books
8. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
10. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
12. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
14. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
6. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
8. Two Dogs, Ian Falconer, Michael di Capua Books
9. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
10. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
11. Goodnight Racism, Ibram X. Kendi, Cbabi Bayoc (Illus.), Kokila
12. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
14. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. The Surprise, Zadie Smith, Nick Laird, Magenta Fox (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.