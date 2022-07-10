Hardcover fiction

1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking

2. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press

3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

5. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books

6. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

9. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday

10. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley, Knopf

11. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

12. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

13. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton

14. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

15. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday

5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

7. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

9. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

10. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House

11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

12. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne

13. Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle, Jody Rosen, Crown

14. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

15. A Life in Light: Meditations on Impermanence, Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury Publishing

Trade paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

7. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley

8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

11. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria

12. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador

13. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley

14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

15. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage

5. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

10. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine

11. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

12. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

13. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship, Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau

14. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House

15. Cuba: An American History, Dr. Ada Ferrer, Scribner

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin

5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf

8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

9. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey

10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown

Early and middle grade readers

1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books

2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley

3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

4. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

5. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

8. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin

9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

10. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle, Square Fish

11. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix

12. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books

13. The Fort, Gordon Korman, Scholastic

14. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books

15. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

Young adult

1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books

2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press

4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. Our Crooked Hearts, Melissa Albert, Flatiron Books

8. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

9. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada

10. The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Candlewick

11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf

12. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

14. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Children’s illustrated

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

5. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick

6. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books

7. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

8. Two Dogs, Ian Falconer, Michael di Capua Books

9. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers

10. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers

11. Goodnight Racism, Ibram X. Kendi, Cbabi Bayoc (Illus.), Kokila

12. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick

13. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

14. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

15. The Surprise, Zadie Smith, Nick Laird, Magenta Fox (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix

3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

4. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic

