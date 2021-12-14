Play: ”Who’s Holiday!”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22 and 23, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 25 and 26.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $15.
Additional info: All seating is general admission and on stage with the performer. Limited to 100 seats per performance.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.thegrandoperahouse.com or by phone at 563-588-1305. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additional fees may apply when purchasing tickets online. Group pricing is available for groups over 12 people.
COVID-19 Protocol: The Grand requires masks for those who are not vaccinated, and highly recommends them for those that are vaccinated.
Synopsis
From her silver bullet trailer on snowy Mount Crumpit, a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends. She recalls the ill-fated night she met The Grinch, and how things did not go as planned after that fabulous Roast Beast Feast. She drinks. She smokes. She swears. She's even done hard time for murdering her husband and is estranged from her daughter. And on Christmas Eve, she’s telling her sad and wildly funny tale to her party guests.
Tidbits
- The one-woman show starring Michelle Blanchard sold out in 2018 and 2019, and now returns for a third run.
- Playwright Matthew Lombardo wrote the script, which was first performed off-Broadway in 2017.
- The children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss, where Cindy Lou makes an appearance, was published in 1957 and has been adapted in many different forms through the years.
- The Grand advises that the show is for mature audiences only. You would not want Cindy Lou to babysit your children, so you probably won't want to bring them to see this show.
Quotable, from actor Michelle Blanchard (Cindy Lou Who):
"I think it’s fair to say that Cindy Lou Who has experienced some incredible highs and lows since her first fateful meeting with the Grinch. She got married, had a kid, went to prison...The Grinch ended up playing a significant role in her life and if you want to know the dirty details, come see the show!"
"I love the classic Christmas TV specials, and 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' is one of the best. So, when I saw that Matthew Lombardo had created a one-woman show about Cindy Lou Who, I was excited to learn more. The more I read about the show the more excited I got about it."
"After I read the script, I knew this show would be a perfect fit. Because Cindy Lou Who isn’t a major character in The Grinch’s story (in the cartoon), there is a lot of room for imagination in what happened to her, and the journey she has in this show is a wild roller coaster."
"Because this isn’t a traditional family-friendly Christmas show, it caters to an audience who is looking for something less saccharine at the holidays. I think audiences love seeing Cindy Lou Who as an adult and what her twisted, troubled journey has been. Plus, I think this is a great excuse to get away from your family for awhile. There's only so much holiday family time a person can take, y'know."
This is my third time playing Cindy Lou Who. I think she will probably take a break for a while after this, but you may see her back someday!"