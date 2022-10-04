In 1978, when Barry White crooned “Your Sweetness Is My Weakness,” aspartame had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for four years, and sucralose had been created two years earlier. A lot of folks fell for their sweetness — and it’s taken years to uncover the risks that they deliver, along with their super-sugary taste.

Now, a new study reveals their association with cardiovascular “events” like heart attack and stroke and the need for angioplasty to open blocked arteries.

