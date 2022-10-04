In 1978, when Barry White crooned “Your Sweetness Is My Weakness,” aspartame had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for four years, and sucralose had been created two years earlier. A lot of folks fell for their sweetness — and it’s taken years to uncover the risks that they deliver, along with their super-sugary taste.
Now, a new study reveals their association with cardiovascular “events” like heart attack and stroke and the need for angioplasty to open blocked arteries.
Looking at info on more than 100,000 adults, researchers found that, over a nine-year period, folks who used artificial sweeteners (they looked at ACE-K along with aspartame and sucralose) were at increased risk of life-threatening heart problems. And, those who consumed a lot of the non-nutritive sweeteners (that’s two or more packets daily) were a lot more likely to experience cerebrovascular disease (stroke, transient ischemic attack, vascular dementia, aneurysm). The findings, published in The BMJ, highlighted aspartame’s stronger association with cerebrovascular problems.
Artificial sweeteners in dairy products (yogurts), beverages, prepared foods of all kinds, and used as table-top seasonings show up in 23,000 products worldwide. So make sure to read the ingredients listing to check for artificial sweeteners before you buy any packaged or canned foods. For beverages, opt for hot and iced teas and coffees (black and filtered) and water. And, if you need an artificial sweetener, stick with allulose, trehalose and stevia. They may even be healthful! For more data, see our Reboot Your Age app at www.GreatAgeReboot.com.
