When David Archuleta sings “A little spark to get through the night/ Could be enough to see a new day/ ‘Cause a little goes, it goes a long way,” he is describing perfectly just how little it can take to turn your life around.
If you’re 65 to 79, sedentary and obese, a randomized, controlled trial of 160 adults published in the journal Circulation found that cutting as few as 250 calories a day from your diet and doing aerobic exercise with a trainer for 30 minutes, four days a week, for five months — well, that’s enough to help restore flexibility in a previously stiff aorta (an indication of plaque deposits and heart attack and stroke risk), reduce high blood pressure and help you lose 10% of your body weight.
Increasing the calorie restriction didn’t improve outcomes and neither did exercise without moderate calorie-cutting. Too much or too little isn’t your goal — it’s persistence and consistency.
A good way to figure out how to cut 250 calories from your daily menu is to write down everything you eat for a week. Then figure the calorie count for each item (check out nutritiondata.self.com for that info) and make choices — aiming to eliminate foods with added sugars, unhealthy fats and red meats.
If you’re sedentary, it can be tough to start exercising. So try walking — aiming for 30 minutes four days a week. Then consider pool aerobics or joining a class or working with a trainer to help you establish an exercise routine.