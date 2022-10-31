If your birthday is today: Talking about what you want and actually making it happen aren't the same. Consider what's working for you and make changes that give you the freedom to use your skills to your benefit.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Approach work and domestic responsibilities differently. Personal changes will encourage more freedom.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Confirm the information you receive and pass along only what's valid. Don't let anger set in if someone reschedules.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look at the possibilities and call on people you know won't let you down. Don't mix business with pleasure. Keep private matters to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make stability a priority. Choose your words carefully when discussing money matters or relationship issues. When in doubt, pass.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work toward achieving financial stability. Handle an incident at home with care. An argument will make matters worse. Bide your time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Seek out someone you can count on. Set an example for others and see who rises to the occasion. Surround yourself with stellar individuals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your decisions. Put your power behind what matters to you, and don't agree to unnecessary and costly plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Head in a direction that interests you, and you will find ways to use your skills. Sharing is noble, but don't expect the same in return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Explore the possibilities, and you'll find a way to use your attributes, skills and experience to create something unique.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make promises you can't keep. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Concentrate on whatever benefits you directly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Attend a meeting, conference or class and soak up information that will invigorate you. Liking what you do for a living is healthy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on your responsibilities. Leave nothing to chance. Be on guard, resourceful and prepared to implement different methods to reach your goal. Learn as you go.
