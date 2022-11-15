Editor’s note: In celebration of her 20th year writing as a columnist for the Telegraph Herald, Katherine Fischer shares her debut TH column.
“Would this be Katherine Fischer?” a strange voice asks through the phone.
No one calls me by that name except telemarketers.
There is something familiar about this voice though, like hearing a childhood recording of myself.
About to hang up, I hear the voice say, “It’s me, Danny Flannagan. From St. Eugene’s.”
The shy boy who sat behind me in eighth grade, Danny was my partner in gym class, where Miss Honecker made us dosey-doe around the basketball court.
“I wasn’t sure it was you,” he says. “It’s been so long.
“Long?” Thirty-seven years to be exact. We conjure up old events lightening fast — Mr. Freilander spitting his cough drop across the room while reminding us “not to cast our pearls before swine”; Jeff and James, the twins, trading seats and taking quizzes for one another; and all of us in our small class timing one another to see who could stay longest in the confessional telling the priest made-up sins.
One sign of aging is that long-term memory improves. Short-term memory is the first to go. I am alarmed knowing I can’t remember where I put my keys this morning, and lately, I struggle to recall the name of someone I see daily.
“Now that you’re 50, you’ll get stiff in the joints,” my older sister calls to tell me, “and you’re hair will turn gray ... “
As she talks, I remember that Andrew has basketball today, and we’re running late.
“I’ve got an eighth-grader, for Methuselah’s sake, I don’t have time to be old,” I shout, as I leave her dangling by the phone cord in order to whisk Andrew off to the game.
“You don’t look a day past 35,” my husband tells me when I remind him that I received my AARP card recently. Can I really trust this flat-stomached man with the boyish grin and hair only beginning to gray? His words remind me of Shakespeare’s lovers lying to one another. Yet, I love him even more for the lie — even if he is seven months and seven days younger than I am.
The world is getting smaller and darker these days and not even all the Walgreen’s reading glasses I buy can enlarge it enough to easily find my place within it.
I find myself staring at older women in doctor’s waiting rooms and in grocery stores wondering if embedded deep within their wrinkles they have wisdom to impart about growing older with grace.
“We call them ‘fine lines’ now, Mom — not wrinkles,” our daughter advises.
Back when she was born and I was 24, I was being carded to buy wine and wishing I looked older. Now, I am strangely attracted to ads for wrinkle cream. I mean “fine lines” cream.
“Never tell your age, Kate,” mother has warned for years.
I’ve cavalierly proclaimed my years thinking myself beyond the pre-feminist concerns of her generation. I don’t really mind looking older, after all. I just don’t want to be older, to see the years accumulate as some cosmic accountant tallies numbers next to my name. The experts would tell me I’m worried about life passing me by too quickly, so I take my own accounting.
Children? Check. Husband? Check. Professional life? Check. Writing life? Check. Personal time? Check.
“After college, I’ll practice law for five years in Santa Barbara. I’ll marry. Three years later, we’ll have two-point-five children.”
Chatting with 20-something college women, I recall I’d had another Plan, too. Like them, I’d diagrammed it with the finest lines.
I was going into marketing with a New York firm. I’d wear snazzy suits. I’d work with clever people. My life would buzz with eclectic artsy friends. Marriage and children were not in the plan, at least not until I was as ancient as 30. I’d write “on the side” and become nationally ... no, internationally well-known.
Of course, I’d be rich.
The plan was ruined — all because of love. First, it was that tall handsome lad with the military crewcut at the freshmen sock hop. My friends said it was his accent, the eastern clipped consonants blended with southern vowels that Marylanders near the District speak, but I knew better. It was that as a compatriot ninth child in a similarly large family, he never asked, “Do you have a cow out back?” The second time I fell in love was even more ruinous.
I was in Dr. Myers’ Clarke University class minding my own business when I heard him read “The Faery Queene.” Redcrosse Knight and Una were more than I could resist. Then came the “Lady of Shallot,” Shakespeare’s sonnet about loving a wire-haired woman, and Dr. Myers’ invitation to write. Next, it was Sara McAlpin’s American novels with Faulkner’s captivating soil-butted Caddie. How could I fox trot with marketing when novels and Emily Dickinson were waiting to boogie?
More than marriage and an English degree ruined the plan: Our first child, a trailer full of 30 Kenitas and Dereks typing to the tunes of Soul Train as I taught keyboarding in the Delta, four more children, more students. They weren’t part of the plan, but I wasn’t woman enough to tell them.
No fabulous apartment on Manhattan’s lower east side, friends who talk more about yard care and boats than about Camus and the latest MOMA exhibit, no published book — it’s true. My life is ruined. I should have stuck to the fine lines of the plan.
But I guess things turned out OK: Thousands of students I’ve taught, a 29-year marriage to a man who still tickles my delight, five children and a new grandchild — not to mention two golden retrievers and the crazy beagle. My essays, stories and poems have managed to find their way into print and a book still lingers on the hard drive.
Who needs money anyway?
The first plan, I now realize, originated on the wrong side of the binoculars with a view too small. My new plan is to celebrate flexibility. To let go of one trapeze bar before grasping the next, though, is still a gulp. In that space between the bars, with no ground beneath my feet, I’ll remind myself that this is the only way one can fly.
I’ll still cling to certain defining lines, however, like those of birth order. I proclaim loudly that I am a ninth child with indelible results. As the ninth, I spent my childhood finding dolls noosed by the cord of the closet light, the act of older siblings. I never got to make the rules nor break them without at least eight older sisters and brothers ratting on me. If there is some slant light coming in the afternoon of this aging process, then surely it must be the golden beams of being a ninth child. No matter how old I grow, I will always be younger than the rest of them.
