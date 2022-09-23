If your birthday is today: You'll find a way to improve your surroundings. Setting up a designated space to work on something is encouraged. Make changes that allow you the freedom to follow your heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Stick close to home. Don't feel the need to share your thoughts and feelings. Focus on making your space functional.

