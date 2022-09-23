If your birthday is today: You'll find a way to improve your surroundings. Setting up a designated space to work on something is encouraged. Make changes that allow you the freedom to follow your heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Stick close to home. Don't feel the need to share your thoughts and feelings. Focus on making your space functional.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your heart and soul into getting things done. Share information with like-minded people, and you'll save time and money when putting your ideas to the test.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful with whom you discuss private matters. Don't trust anyone to do things your way or to pass along valid information.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Participate in enjoyable activities and spend time with loved ones. How you conduct business will affect how others view you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy where it will warrant a positive outcome, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look for problems before you commit to something. Having an idea of what you want and what will work for you will be key.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Gauge your every move. You will fall behind if you miscalculate what you can handle. Go above and beyond.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face and offers mental stimulation. Your discussions will open a window of opportunity and help you discover what you want to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to get into an emotional situation with someone who tends to overreact. Stick to the truth and pay attention to detail.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Give whatever you do a twist that makes you stand out. Getting others to notice what you offer will lead to valuable opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Preparation will help you address concerns that resonate with the people you are trying to impress. Mix business with pleasure. Seek support from like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to change; don't wait for someone to do the work for you. Digging in may be necessary if you want to make a difference. You must be willing to make a serious commitment.
