If your birthday is today: Be upfront, honest and kind, and don't be afraid to stand up for yourself. Get involved in activities you can enjoy with someone special. Choose peace over discord.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Learn from experience. Don't let your generous spirit be taken advantage of. If you don't like something, speak up.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Live in the moment and enjoy what life offers. Push forward with enthusiasm and confidence. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Channel your energy into your home and family. Put the past behind you and look to the future with anticipation. Set high standards and follow your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make people listen, laugh and strive to improve with your unique insight. Share your feelings with someone to find out where you stand.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be an insightful observer. Not everyone will be honest about their feelings. Expect to be misled if you don't ask questions. Don't make a move for the wrong reason.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Focus on learning, listening and deciding what you want to do next. Change may be daunting, but the possibilities are exciting. Refuse to let fear hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Participate in activities that increase your awareness. Don't let outside factors stand between you and your goal. Contribute to a cause you feel passionate about. Take control.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do what you can to help others, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Speak up and let others know how you feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Make plans with friends or relatives. Discussions will lead to hands-on help. Speak from the heart. A promise made will change your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let anger stand in your way. Change is good, and it's time to pursue what makes you happy. Love and romance are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Engage in physical activity, social events and intellectual pursuits. Follow the path that makes you happy, and don't make a fuss.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Step outside your comfort zone. Express yourself, and the response you receive will clear your head and help you gain perspective.
