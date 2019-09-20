MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host BrewFest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event will include tastings of craft beers and wines, food trucks, hay rides and activities for families. Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, also will perform from 2 to 7.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 3-20.
Haunted experienced, other events planned
Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 5, Timber Lake Terror: The Haunted Experience at Timber Lake will run Saturday nights in October. The experience includes the Trail of Terror, a fun house, a haunted house and an escape room.
Timber Lake also will host its annual “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Blooze Brothers Revue will perform on Saturday, Nov. 16, and the Christmas show, “Christmas Kaleidoscope,” will run Thursday, Dec. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 12.
Tickets are available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and until intermission on performance days.