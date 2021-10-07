If your birthday is today: Stretch your imagination to envision things you have only dreamed about doing. You will find a way to far exceed your expectations. Plunge into the unknown, gather information and pour your energy into doing the extraordinary. Embrace life wholeheartedly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A calculated move will position you exactly where you want to be. Share your feelings with someone you respect, and you'll receive suggestions that will encourage the best outcome.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention, get information from reliable sources and think twice before you react to domestic situations. It's essential to take care of your responsibilities before someone complains.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Limit your spending to ease stress. You can plan something special for a loved one that doesn't cost a penny. Time spent making plans will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be aware of what others are doing and saying before making promises you may not want to keep. Do your research, listen carefully and take better care of your physical and emotional well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Question an expenditure before putting your money on the table. Use your insight, intelligence and savvy to ward off a glib sales pitch.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A financial change will lead to a more manageable lifestyle and less stress. Be sure to do what's best for you. Be smart and save your money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You are sitting in a good position. Consider what you want and who you can reach out to for suggestions, information or hands-on help. Partnerships look promising, and romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If you want to change, make it happen. Don't wait for others to make the first move. Ask questions, analyze situations and do your best to stabilize conditions that could turn sour quickly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful how you express yourself. It's essential to get all the facts straight. Verify the information you receive and be patient when dealing with others. Choose charm over force.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Greater interaction with people who come from different backgrounds will help you broaden your point of view and assist you in understanding how best to satisfy everyone's needs. Be the peacemaker.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Convince others to join in and help you reach your goal. Refuse to let what someone does influence or stand in the way of your progress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll be a bit of a dreamer today. Keep in mind that although dreams can lead to positive outcomes, realism is also required to ensure you aren't trying to do the impossible.
