Two tri-state area teachers have been named to Yamaha’s “40 Under 40” list of top music educators in the country.
David Bechard, 34, of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque; and Kevin Cooley, 29, of Platteville (Wis.) High School, were named to the inaugural list.
Yamaha, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of musical instruments, launched the program to celebrate and recognize outstanding music educators who are growing and strengthening their music programs.
Bechard is in his second year as director of instrumental music at Wahlert. The band was languishing with 13 members.
“Last year was a lot of just bringing some excitement back,” he said. “I wanted to find opportunities to make it fun and get the kids to think that it was so fun that they’d bring their friends back with them.”
The strategy worked.
Throughout the course of 18 months, Bechard now has a marching band of more than 50.
“I even picked up a couple of kids who were juniors who had never played an instrument before,” he said. “My motto is, ‘It’s never too late to start band.’”
Bechard said the band members’ confidence level skyrocketed when they played their first halftime show during a football game last fall.
“To hear the crowd go wild and start cheering when the band came on the field, it really just lifted them up,” he said.
At Platteville, Cooley’s official title is instructor of music theory and digital audio production, but he’s a music multitasker. He also directs pep band, marching band, concert band and two jazz bands.
In his four years at Platteville, Cooley has nearly doubled the music program from 35 to almost 70. He added a second jazz band and started a middle school jazz band program last year.
“We got a group ready to go to state for the first time in a number of years,” he said. “We’ve started playing several jazz festivals and took first place at the UW-Platteville jazz festival last year.”
Cooley also implemented an annual jazz night fundraiser and started bringing jazz clinicians into class to talk to students.
“There are some pretty cool jazz scenes within a few hours of Platteville,” he said. “So, we started bringing some of those musicians to the kids.”
Cooley also encourages his students to learn more than one instrument if that’s something they want to do.
“I’m a big believer in that,” he said. “We probably have 20 kids that play more than one instrument. I have a senior who can play seven different instruments, and all I had to do was get out of his way.”
