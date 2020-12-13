What's it worth on eBay? Time to mix it up

I am sure that many of us enjoyed some mashed potatoes this past Thanksgiving. For most, we reached for the electric hand mixer to whip up some of those potatoes to get ready for gravy.
Mixers have been around for centuries, and some of the earliest versions required crank power — as did this one we sold on eBay a few weeks ago.
It was rescued from the scrap iron pile by my brother in Northeast Iowa. Being a lover of all things old, he held on to this one for his big brother to post on eBay.
The mixer has a clamp that would hold it firmly to a table or countertop. The shaft slides up and down to make placing the mixing bowl easier each time it was used.
A side crank was geared up to the top that engaged the beater and mixed whatever you had in the bowl.
A collector on eBay provide a winning bid of $159 — almost enough to buy a new Kitchen Aid mixer today.