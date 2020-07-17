“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 6:30 p.m. on AMC Intent on cutting school one last time before graduation wise guy Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) fakes being sick. After he picks up his best friend and his girlfriend, he borrows a Ferrari and embarks on an epic adventure through the streets of Chicago. Directed by John Hughes.
“Black Panther,” 7 p.m. on TBS After his father was killed in a bomb blast, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) assumed the dual role of the King of Wakanda and its protector under the guise of the superhero Black Panther. Wakanda soon becomes threatened by a pair of enemies determined to undermine T’Challa’s rule and bring down the dynasty.
“Maternal Secrets,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime For Aubrey, it was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, a week in Bermuda to celebrate her pregnancy. But when her boyfriend Jackson disappears without a trace, Aubrey’s dream vacation becomes an island nightmare. Starring Kate Mansi, Kelly McGillis and Brooke Burfitt.