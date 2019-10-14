News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: HPV does NOT stand for Haven't Picked a Vaccine

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 14

Timber Lake to remain open through Christmas season

New on DVD

His sister died by suicide. He’s running the Chicago Marathon to honor her life and maybe save others.

Koneru: Recommendations for breast cancer screening

Ask Amy: Military spouse details home front struggles

Comedy preview: 'Cripple Threat of Comedy' to take the stage at Mississippi Moon Bar

Dubuque Area Humanists to host Iowa atheist leader

Happy now? Everyone is talking about 'Joker'

Keimig: It's the season for scares; check out a few books

Easy pickings for spots to celebrate National Fossil Day

Grammar Guy: Say it ain’t ‘so’

Fischer: We have finally returned home

A geological road trip across Dubuque County

What's it Worth on eBay? An original old canvas

Almanac

Under the Hood: Renew transmission fluid earlier than manufacturer recommends

Author events planned at county libraries

Your horoscope

Positively Speaking: Country music finds beauty in our imperfections

Without a magic wand, transforming pumpkins isn't easy

Bruce’s History Lesson: The CIA discovers the Cuban Missile Crisis

The latest in pet furniture: Pieces that fit a home's decor

House of the Week: Modern design with rustic details

Ask Amy: Aunt's financial gift is siphoned

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 12

ArchdioceseOne launched by local Catholic community

Friends ‘N Faith group to feature boutique owner

UW-P Lecture to highlight Indigenous Peoples' Day

Jones to speak at Inspiring People event

Tri-state clergy: Marggraf young, but he's old school

Celebrity news in brief

Without basketball, Magic Johnson shifts focus to church, community

Aaron Paul: 'El Camino' answers 'What happened to Jesse?'

Today in History

Shalom to offer hope and healing for grievers

Ask Amy: Lake house dust-up roils friendship

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 11

5 Loras graduates to receive awards

Television Q&A