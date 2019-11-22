Play: “A Christmas Story” returns to the Grand
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday,
Nov. 30; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 8
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: Adults are $23; younger than 18 are $15. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, 135 W. Eighth St., from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
Synopsis
Based on the humorous memoir writings of author Jean Shepherd, the beloved holiday story follows Ralphie Parker, whose wintry exploits include dodging a bully, hanging out with his best friends Flick and Schwartz, and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder air rifle. In between, he deals with a cranky dad, an overly concerned mom and a spoiled younger brother, and struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his hope intact.
Tidbits
- The stage version of the 1983 classic film is returning to Dubuque after a three-year absence. It was first performed at the Grand in 2005 and again in 2016.
- The production stars an all local cast.
- Loosely based on writer/humorist Jean Shepherd’s book “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” a collection of stories recalling Shepherd’s upbringing in northwest Indiana.
- The stage adaptation by playwright Philip Grecian was published in 2000.
Quotable, from Director Frank McClain
- “If you’ve seen the movie, you will love the play. If you haven’t seen the movie, you’ll still love it.”
- “The script is a wonderful adaptation of the movie. Everything people remember from the movie is there — the leg lamp, the Bumpus dogs, Scut Farkus, ‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’, the visit to Santa.”
- “People might remember that adult Ralphie narrated the movie. In the play, we have the physical presence of an adult Ralphie on stage. He narrates and can see everything happening on stage in his past, but he doesn’t interact with the cast and nobody sees him except the audience.”
- “What’s wonderful about the play is it can be enjoyed by the whole family whether you have kids or not. I see parents bringing kids, grandparents bringing grandchildren and adults without any children at all.”