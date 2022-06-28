When something is a real turn-off, you might declare, “That’s disgusting.” But sometimes turn-offs can actually be a good thing.
Take the benefits of turning off the TV. A study out of the UK and Hong Kong published in BMC Medicine found that reducing your TV viewing time by even an hour a day can boost heart health.
In fact, the researchers say 11% of all cases of coronary heart disease (CHD) could be prevented if everyone simply adopted that one small act of screen freedom.
Looking at data on 500,000 adults who were followed for about 12 years, they found that people who watched more than four hours of TV per day were at greatest risk of heart disease, while those who watched less than an hour of TV had a relative 16% lower rate of CHD. Sedentary behavior coupled with excess snacking of heart-harming foods is the double whammy that’s at work here.
How to cut your TV time? For that hour, you can take an after-dinner walk, practice yoga or do tai chi — the choices are endless.
And if you can’t turn off the tube, break up your sit-down time. Go up and down your stairs in the house or apartment building for 10 minutes every hour. Walk the dog between shows. Do household chores.
People tend to super-veg in front of the TV, so let every ad break tell you it’s time to move.
Here’s another clever solution: Put an exercise bike in the TV room and pedal (consistently and intently) while you watch.
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
