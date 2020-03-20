If your birthday is today: You can accomplish plenty this year if you stay focused and refuse to let emotional matters interfere with your productivity or financial affairs. If something goes wrong, reevaluate and make necessary adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen more and say less. If you give someone too much personal information, they will use it against you. Let your intuition lead the way when dealing with sensitive issues.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a closer look at an offer and what you have to do, and find a way to adapt your skills to fit the goal you have in mind. Present what you have to offer with finesse.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A problem with a loved one will add to your responsibilities. Use good judgment -- if something doesn't sound correct, do your due diligence before you get involved.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put in the time and reap the rewards. Don't expect to get help from someone who talks big but does little. If you run the show, you will be successful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a moment to gather your thoughts. Taking a spa day or attending an event that will take your mind off stressful situations will give you a chance to reflect and put things in perspective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Memories will prompt you to visit an old, familiar place. If you want something, ask for it, and if you don't like something, say so. Honesty is in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Say no to anyone trying to use you. Make choices that will bring about a positive change. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you explain your intentions, you will get the help and support you need to move forward. A look at different locations and opportunities will inspire you to make a change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Spend time with people who are enthusiastic about the same things you are. Love is prevalent, but it can also be daunting if you are feeling uncertain. Shopping will lead to a great buy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You won't be able to please everyone, so take care of yourself first. Consider partnering with someone who is trying to do something similar to you personally or professionally.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid a controversial topic with friends or relatives. Remain neutral and concentrate on what you can achieve. Being productive will bring higher rewards. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Emotions will be close to the surface. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into doing something that you don't feel good about. You don't have to impress anyone, so be true to you.
